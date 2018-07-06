Bollywood diva and former porn star Sunny Leone on Friday released the trailer of her much-awaited biopic series titled Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone. While 14-year-old Rysa Saujani will be playing the young Sunny Leone, a South African actor will be essaying the role of her husband Daniel Webber. Sunny, however, will be playing herself in the biopic web-series.

The much-awaited trailer of her upcoming biopic web-series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone and looks like it is totally worth the wait. The biopic will narrate the story of Sunny's journey, from Karenjit Kaur Vohra to becoming an America porn star. The biopic, in which Sunny will be seen playing herself in the biopic which will talk about her life. It will tell us about her childhood, her journey as a successful adult star and then her journey in Bollywood as an actress. The much-awaited web-series will be aired on Zee5 and the trailer shows us glimpses from her school life, college days, her journey in pornographic industry, her initial projects as a porn artist and much more.

Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone narrates the story of a simple girl who was born in an Indian-Canadian Sikh family and how she gets into adult industry and later gives up on her pornographic career and starts a fresh journey in Bollywood.

Sunny Leone is now a proud mommy of three kids—an adorable daughter Nisha Kaur Weber ad twins Noah and Asher. While sunny adopted Nisha last year, she welcomed Noah and Asher through surrogacy this year.

Besides the biopic, Sunny will also be seen in Veeramadevi, which will mark her debut in Telugi cinema. In the film, Sunny will be seen playing the role of a warrior princess.

Sunny participated in controversial reality show Bigg Boss post which she made her Bollywood debut in Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism 2 and has featured in a number of Bollywood films since then.

