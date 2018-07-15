Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has raised objection over Sunny Leone's biopic web series titled Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone for using Kaur in the title. According to reports, the Sikh group has stated that since Sunny does not follow the teachings of Sikh Gurus, she should not use Kaur in the title of the web-series as it might hurt religious sentiments.

As actor Sunny Leone gears up to tell the world about her journey through her biopic web-series titled Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has raised an objection over the use of Kaur in the title of the web series. According to a report by a leading daily, Diljit Singh Bedi, who is the additional secretary and spokesperson of SGPC, was quoted saying that since the diva does not follow the teachings of Sikh gurus, she should not use Kaur in the title of the show.

Reacting to the same, Director Aditya Dutt told DNA that he completely respects the Sikh community since he is a Punjabi himself. However, he finds it surprising that there is an objection to using one’s own family name in today’s modern day and age. He added that the web series is based on the truth relating to Sunny Leone’s life and questioned that how and why can anyone change the truth.

In an interaction with a leading news agency, Sunny had earlier stated that she was not sure about the web series initially but after she heard what the director and producer want from it, she developed an interest for the same. Talking about audience expectations, Sunny added that the web series is completely unexpected. It is a part of her life story and not the journey that the people are expecting to see. The web series will premiere on Zee5 from July 16.

With this, Sunny Leone will be making her debut in Tamil Film Industry with her upcoming film Veeramadevi and will be seen hosting Splitsvilla Season 10 with Rannvijay Singha.

