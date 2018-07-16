Bollywood diva and former adult star Sunny Leone's much-awaited biopic web-series titled Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story of Sunny Leone is finally streaming on Zee5 original. Sunny will be playing her own character and the biopic web-series also features Rysa Saujani, Bijay Jasjit Anand, Grusha Kapoor, Karamvir Lamba, Raj Arjun Marc Buckner and Vansh Pradhan in key roles.

Bollywood diva and former adult star Sunny Leone’s much-awaited biopic web-series titled Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone is finally streaming on Zee5 original. Sunny will be playing her own character and the biopic web-series also features Rysa Saujani, Bijay Jasjit Anand, Grusha Kapoor, Karamvir Lamba, Raj Arjun Marc Buckner and Vansh Pradhan in key roles. Sunny has been promoting the biopic web-series on all sorts of social media platforms and the trailer and teasers of the biopic created a lot of buzz on the Internet.

However, as soon as the web-series started streaming on Zee5, it started trending on social media site on number one position but has received mixed reviews from audience.

Many people took to social media site Twitter to express their anger after watching the first episode of Sunny Leone’s biopic web-series.

While many Twitter users called it disgusting, some said that they are not interested in watching a biopic of a porn star.

However, some also said that they were shattered after seeing how Sunny and her brother faced many problems as a child.

Many also called Sunny a brave women for taking such tough decisions in life. Fans have also loved the way Sunny’s life story and journey has been narrated to her fans.

Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone narrates the journey of Sunny Leone who was born in an Indian-Canadian Sikh family and how she then entered the pornographic industry and later entered Bollywood.

Sunny participated in the sixth season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss after which she made her Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s erotic-thriller Jism 2. She later featured in a number of Bollywood films such as Ek Paheli Leela, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, One Night Stand among many others.

Her item numbers are very popular and Sunny sets the silver screen on fire with her sizzling dance moves.

