Kargil Girl: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor along with her team is gearing up for her next project titled Kargil Girl. It is a biographical film based on the life of Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma and will be produced by Karan Johar under the banners of Dharma Productions. Apart from Janhvi Kapoor, the film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Rajat Barmecha, Neena Gupta, Angad Bedi, and Vijay Varma.

In the film, Janhvi Kapoor will play the main role of Gunjan Saxena and Angad Bedi will play the role of Janhvi Kapoor’s brother. To get into the skin of the character, Angad Bedi has been undergoing through training sessions to portray the role of an Army officer. Further, he is also getting training from an International running coach. In the film, Angad will be running over hills and many terrains and it seems that Angad is leaving no stone unturned to nail his role in the film.

Apart from training, Angad Bedi will also work on his physical appearance and will appear toned and leaner with a clean haircut. Here is Angad Bedi’s first look which might be from the film.

Have a look–

Angad Bedi and Janhvi Kapoor shot for the first schedule in Lucknow and is currently in Georgia for the second shooting schedule of the film. Kargil Girl is among the highly anticipated films and the entire team is much excited for it. Angad is counted amongst the most talented stars who leaves no chance of giving justice to his roles on the screens. The actor last appeared in sports drama film Soorma with stars Diljit Dosanjh, Satish Kaushal, and Taapsee Pannu. The actor is best known for films like Kaya Taran, Ungli, Pink, Dear Zindagi, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Soorma.

