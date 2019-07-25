Kargil Girl: Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Gunjan Saxena's biopic Kargil Girl. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film will also feature Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in lead roles. Recently, Angad opened up about his costar Janhvi Kapoor in an interview. Read the details here–

Kargil Girl: Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor is among the most spontaneous actors, who is known for her talent and skill. Currently, the Starkid is busy juggling between her lined up films. Recently, Angad Bedi opened up about her costar Janhvi Kapoor as both the actors will together share the screens in Gunjan Saxena’s biopic film titled as Kargil Girl. In the film, Janhvi will play the lead role of Gunjan, who is among the brave pilots who flew at the war zones during India and Pakistan War in 1999.

While some part of the film has already been shot in Lucknow, now it’s the time for the major plot to be shot in Georgia. Recently, Angad Bedi opened up about the star in an interview and quoted that Janhvi Kapoor is among the spontaneous actors of Bollywood. He also said that he first met the actor when the director of the film Sharan Sharma officially introduced them. Then on the director’s request to interact with each other more and spend some time, Janhvi came up to his house to meet his daughter Mehr and wife Neha Dhupia.

Soon, both the actors will head to Georgia and will together shoot for the remaining portion of the film. Not only this, but Janhvi Kapoor has also taken flying lessons as she will be seen flying jets in the biopic.

After finishing up the schedule of Kargil Girl, Janhvi Kapoor will then begin to shoot for her film Roohi Afza with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. After finishing the shoot for both the films, Janhvi Kapoor will then commence with the shoot for Karan Johar’s Takht. In the film, Janhvi Kapoor will share the screens with Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.

