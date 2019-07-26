Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019: The nation is celebrating the 20th year Kargil war. India and Pakistan fought the war and India won it by regaining the control of sector captured by Pakistan sponsored terrorists. 5 Bollywood films which are based on Kargil war 1999.

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019: In 1999, the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Forces fought the war for 60 days against Pakistani terrorists in Kargil and regained control on crucial heights. The war won by India claimed the lives of over 500 Indian soldiers. The bravery of Indian soldiers in the war is never forgettable. They had shown bravery, courage, and grit to control the mighty Tiger Hill from the terrorists.

As the nation celebrates the 20th year of Kargil war, 5 Bollywood movies every Indian should watch which evoked patriotism and shows the winning spirit of soldiers:

LOC Kargil: The film was directed by JP Dutta. aThe movie which features actors Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Ayyub Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. The fil was based on Operation Vijay which was carried out by the Indian Army against Pakistani terrorists.

Lakshya: Featuring Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles, the movie was based on 1999 Kargil War. Directed by Farhan Akhtar and produced by Ritesh Sidwani, the movie is based on a lazy boy turning into a responsible army officer.

Mausam: Directed by Pankaj Kapur, the movie is based on the life of an Air Force officer. Featuring Shahid Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor in a lead role, the movie was based against all odds and how the army officer fights for his love amidst the Kargil war.

Border: Helmed and produced by J.P Dutta, the movie was based on the Battle of Longewala during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. The film features Sunny Deol, Sunil Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Raakhee, Jackie Shroff, Tabu in lead roles.

Tango Charlie: The film features Bobby Doel, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Sunil Shetty in the lead roles. Tango Charlie is a 2005 movie based on the journey of Tarun Chauhan. The film depicts Tarun and his battalion fate and how they were asked to go to Kargil, where he faces a challenge that will decide his fate.

