Kargil Vijay Diwas: 20 years ago, the brave soldiers of the country fought valiantly in a war against Pakistan in Kargil. Many sacrificed their lives while many lost their loved ones but India emerged victorious and ensured peace and security for its citizens. As India commemorates 20 years of Kargil War as Kargil Vijay Diwas, Bollywood is at the forefront in paying tribute to the armed forces and the bravehearts who lost their lives while fighting for the country.
On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Akshay Kumar has shared a heart-touching video on his Twitter profile. In the video, a jawan can be seen singing a song from his latest release Kesari. While sharing the video, Akshay said that what more can one ask for when your small tribute reaches the people it is meant for.
He further shared a photo with the book Indias Most Fearless and wrote may we never forget our soldiers whose courage and heroism lets us live in peace. Actor Vicky Kaushal also shared a throwback photo on his profile to remember the courage and sacrifice of real heroes who fought for the nation. To commemorate the day, his film Uri: The Surgical Strike is re-releasing on the cinema screens.
Take a look at how Bollywood is commemorating Kargil Vijay Diwas:
PM Narendra Modi also shared photos from his trip to Kargil and his interactions with soldiers. He said that he had the opportunity to go to Kargil in 1999 and show solidarity to the soldiers. At that time, he was working for his party in J&K and Himachal Pradesh. President Ram Nath Kovind also paid his tribute to the martyrs at Chinar Corps War memorial and said that India remains grateful to those in Armed forces who served in Kargil war.