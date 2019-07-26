Kargil Vijay Diwas: As India is celebrating 20 years of Kargil War, Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar among others have paid their tribute to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives in the war.

Kargil Vijay Diwas: 20 years ago, the brave soldiers of the country fought valiantly in a war against Pakistan in Kargil. Many sacrificed their lives while many lost their loved ones but India emerged victorious and ensured peace and security for its citizens. As India commemorates 20 years of Kargil War as Kargil Vijay Diwas, Bollywood is at the forefront in paying tribute to the armed forces and the bravehearts who lost their lives while fighting for the country.

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Akshay Kumar has shared a heart-touching video on his Twitter profile. In the video, a jawan can be seen singing a song from his latest release Kesari. While sharing the video, Akshay said that what more can one ask for when your small tribute reaches the people it is meant for.

He further shared a photo with the book Indias Most Fearless and wrote may we never forget our soldiers whose courage and heroism lets us live in peace. Actor Vicky Kaushal also shared a throwback photo on his profile to remember the courage and sacrifice of real heroes who fought for the nation. To commemorate the day, his film Uri: The Surgical Strike is re-releasing on the cinema screens.

Take a look at how Bollywood is commemorating Kargil Vijay Diwas:

Came across this heart-warming video which made my day. When your small tribute reaches the people it’s meant for…what more can you ask for? A million salutes to our #BharatKeVeer ?? pic.twitter.com/MerfaGlsQk — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 25, 2019

I’m not much into books, but today as we pay tribute to our brave martyrs on 20yrs of #KargilVijayDiwas, I’ve picked up #IndiasMostFearless 2 by @ShivAroor & @rahulsinghx . May we never forget our soldiers whose courage and heroism lets us live in peace, day after day. pic.twitter.com/gI6s20MwBX — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 26, 2019

Remembering the courage and sacrifice of the real heroes who laid down their lives fighting for the nation. Salute. Jai Hind. #KargilVijayDiwas ?? pic.twitter.com/dZZeNEQj73 — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) July 26, 2019

Big salute to each and every martyr who fought fearlessly and sacrificed their life for us, our safety and our nation. Hats off to their indomitable courage and to the sacrifices of their families. We will always remain indebted ? Jai Hind ?? #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/RnNGBc7y3c — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) July 26, 2019

This day we celebrate the valour and supreme sacrifice of Indian Army as we celebrate #KargilVijayDiwas. Forever in debt to the brave heart Martyrs of Kargil war ?. #JaiHind वंदे मातरम ?? pic.twitter.com/qBwP2fMF8O — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) July 26, 2019

Remembering the triumph of bravehearts who fought for the nation. Jai Hind!#KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/T57VapLEaF — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) July 26, 2019

On the 20th anniversary of #KargilVijayDiwas, let's honor the valour of our jawaans who kept the nation's pride untouched. ??

Immense tribute to the martyrs and their families for keeping us safe ?#IndianArmy #IndianAirForce — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 26, 2019

Remembering all the bravehearts and martyrs with love, reverence and gratitude on this #KargilVijayDiwas .. Jai Hind. ?? — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) July 26, 2019

T 3238 –

https://t.co/cZhbDoipYe) https://t.co/cZhbDoipYe @YouTube

to the brave shaheed of our Army ..

I had the honour to give my voice for this creative film .. but if ever am asked to give my blood for the nation, I will … JAI HIND ?????????????? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 26, 2019

Salute to our braveheart soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the honor, integrity, and people of India. I feel privileged to be portraying one such character in #Shershaah

Jai Hind ??#KargilVijayDivas pic.twitter.com/NtFMuTOybP — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) July 26, 2019

PM Narendra Modi also shared photos from his trip to Kargil and his interactions with soldiers. He said that he had the opportunity to go to Kargil in 1999 and show solidarity to the soldiers. At that time, he was working for his party in J&K and Himachal Pradesh. President Ram Nath Kovind also paid his tribute to the martyrs at Chinar Corps War memorial and said that India remains grateful to those in Armed forces who served in Kargil war.

During the Kargil War in 1999, I had the opportunity to go to Kargil and show solidarity with our brave soldiers. This was the time when I was working for my Party in J&K as well as Himachal Pradesh. The visit to Kargil and interactions with soldiers are unforgettable. pic.twitter.com/E5QUgHlTDS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2019

On #KargilVijayDiwas, paid tributes to our martyrs at Chinar Corps (15 Corps) War Memorial in Srinagar. India remains grateful to those in our Armed Forces who served in the Kargil conflict and defended our sovereignty with incredible valour. Jai Hind! ??#PresidentKovind pic.twitter.com/5ppenPsC1d — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 26, 2019

