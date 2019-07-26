Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal said that he is happy and honored that his movie Uri: The Surgical Strike has been re-released in Maharashtra in over 500 movie halls on Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal’s blockbuster movie Uri: The Surgical Strike, which emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of this year, has been re-released on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas. The movie has been re-released in Maharashtra in over 500 movie halls today—Friday, July 26..

Vicky Kaushal shared a photo from his movie Uri and wrote that is extremely happy and honored that his movie is being released again on July 26 and he also thanked the Maharashtra State Government for the initiative and support.

The movie has been re-released across 500 cinema halls to mark and celebrate the Kargil Vijay Diwas. Uri: The Surgical Strike has been helmed by Aditya Dhar and stars Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal and Mohit Raina in key roles.

The movie is based on the retaliation of the Indian army to the Uri attack in 2016. Uri: The Surgical Strike is not only Vicky Kaushal’s highest grosser as the main lead but also broke many records at the box office.

Uri: The Surgical Strike has been backed by Ronnie Screwvala who said that the film was made to encourage the feeling of pride in the heart of every Indian and also a tribute to the Indian armed forces. Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the surgical strikes carried by the Indian armed forces in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in September 2016 to avenge the attack on the Indian army in Uri in 2016.

The film also stars Kirti Kulhari, Rajit Kapur, Ivan Rodrigues, Manasi Parekh Gohil, Swaroop Sampat, Shishir Sharma and Satyajit Sharma in supporting roles. Vicky Kaushal, who shot to fame after his phenomenal performance in Masaan, has given breakthrough performances in movies like Raman Raghav 2.0, Love per Square Foot, Raazi, Sanju, Manmarziyaan, and Uri.

He will be next seen in Sardar Udham Singh which is a biopic on revolutionary freedom fighter Udham Singh. The movie is being helmed by Shoojit Sircar and is being bankrolled by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

