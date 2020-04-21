COVID-19 patient: After fully recovered from COVID-19, Karim Morani with his daughters Zoa and Shaza will soon be going to donate their blood as they are cured of the infection. In the latest interview given to a leading website, Zoa said, in this coming week her whole family will donate their blood to help other patients suffering from the same.
Morani further added, after recovery they now can provide blood as it consists of antibodies that might boost other patients’ immune systems to recover fast. Meanwhile, her father and sister’s isolation period is also about to complete, to date, their family is following all the guidelines given by the Medical staff.
The family is also taking extra care of his father as he is a heart patient and they all are maintaining social distancing at home. Talking about the symptoms of COVID-19 patient, she said, well the symptoms are not the same for everyone, likewise no symptoms were shown in her father’s case. While Shaza got severe headaches and fever.
View this post on Instagram
#positiverecovery ☀️ Anddddd my father got home last night , treatment over and now our entire household is Covid-19 negative ! 😁 All of us home now , healthy and in good spirits !!!🌻 Whirlwind of an experience but so happy to be on the other side of it.. Each one of us had a different experience with it in terms of symptoms, so for any advice the best thing is to get in touch with a Doctor or hospital… My Father – no symptoms (9 days in hospital) Sister – head ache and fever (6 days in hospital) Me – fever , fatigue , cough , chest congestion , shortness of breath and head ache ( 7 days in hospital) They were mild , and manageable. To sum it up in short – a flu with a strange over all feeling .. The Doctors and medical staff were fearless , positive and extremely helpful and caring … @my_bmc @mybmchealthdept were on point with following up with us at every step , from making sure we are getting the right treatment to getting our entire building and road sanitised ! To making sure the other residents in our building are safe ! And yes they are ☀️ 14 days of self isolation at home along with healthy eating , rest and vitamins has been advised.. So grateful for our Government for dealing with this Pandemic hands on ! Thank you Nanavati Hospital for taking care of my Father and Sister and sending them home fully cured 🌼 Thank you Kokilaben hospital ! Indebted forever ! Thank youuuu everyone from the bottom of my heart for all the concern and warm wishes 🥰 So grateful to be on the positive recovery side of this Pandemic . Sincere and deep prayers for the entire world and their families who got hit with the serious side of the illness … 🤲🏽 #CovidRecovered #covid #ThankYouGod
On the other hand, she suffered all these symptoms including sputum, itchy eyes, with uneasiness in the chest, she said. Zoa also spoke about her experience as a COVID-19 patient and said though she was scared of her condition and worried during her stay at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. When she saw other patients with are much more serious condition, she felt grateful to God as she managed the symptoms speedily. Zoa said, people were on ventilators and oxygen masked was given to them as their symptoms were 10 times stronger than her’s.
View this post on Instagram
Written by A Covid-19 Positive but also a Faith Positive Patient, my sister @shazamorani 🤍 Repost @shazamorani ・・・ So happy to be home. I wrote a letter to @theitihaascompany while I was hospitalised. It’s long so please bear with me 😋It felt so good. Can’t wait to read the book with everyone’s experiences. #WriteToRemember and email yours to theitihaascompany@gmail.com