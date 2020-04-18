Maharashtra is the worst-hit state by COVID-19 as the cases have now crossed the mark of 3000; according to the Health Ministry, the total cases found in the state is 3,323 with a death toll at 201. Meanwhile, Bollywood is also gripped from the spread of the contagious virus, as singer Kanika Kapoor, actor Purab Kohli and his family, Ra One producer Karim Morani with his two daughters Zoa and Shaza Morani were earlier diagnosed positive, however, all are now recovered.
Meanwhile, Chennai Express producer Karim Morani’s third report came negative and now he has also been discharged from Nanavati hospital. In a statement, Karim extended his thanking wishes to all his family and friends who supported him in the illness. He said, by God’s grace and kindness he is now recovered as his test came negative twice.
He further lauded the front line workers and said, his stay was very comfortable in the hospital, as his condition was asymptotic. Adding further, Karim said, the government and every medical warrior is doing a phenomenal job. Amid, Zoa shared a family photo and with a long note about the recovery of three, which reads: All of them has now been tested negative from the virus, last night her dad was also discharged from the hospital. Now the entire household is tested negative, and all are healthy and in good spirits.
Check the post here:
View this post on Instagram
#positiverecovery ☀️ Anddddd my father got home last night , treatment over and now our entire household is Covid-19 negative ! 😁 All of us home now , healthy and in good spirits !!!🌻 Whirlwind of an experience but so happy to be on the other side of it.. Each one of us had a different experience with it in terms of symptoms, so for any advice the best thing is to get in touch with a Doctor or hospital… My Father – no symptoms (9 days in hospital) Sister – head ache and fever (6 days in hospital) Me – fever , fatigue , cough , chest congestion , shortness of breath and head ache ( 7 days in hospital) They were mild , and manageable. To sum it up in short – a flu with a strange over all feeling .. The Doctors and medical staff were fearless , positive and extremely helpful and caring … @my_bmc @mybmchealthdept were on point with following up with us at every step , from making sure we are getting the right treatment to getting our entire building and road sanitised ! To making sure the other residents in our building are safe ! And yes they are ☀️ 14 days of self isolation at home along with healthy eating , rest and vitamins has been advised.. So grateful for our Government for dealing with this Pandemic hands on ! Thank you Nanavati Hospital for taking care of my Father and Sister and sending them home fully cured 🌼 Thank you Kokilaben hospital ! Indebted forever ! Thank youuuu everyone from the bottom of my heart for all the concern and warm wishes 🥰 So grateful to be on the positive recovery side of this Pandemic . Sincere and deep prayers for the entire world and their families who got hit with the serious side of the illness … 🤲🏽 #CovidRecovered #covid #ThankYouGod
It reads: each one who is corona positive has different symptoms, so the first thing to get a checkup as her father Karim has no symptoms during his 9 days stay in hospital. While, Shaza had headache and fever. Meanwhile, they are all recovered by has to be in 14 days of self-isolation as the precautionary measure.
View this post on Instagram
Feeling So overwhelmed watching the Dr’s , nurses and hospital staff taking care of us fearlessly! No words can describe .. i can see their discomfort in their protective suits yet 24 /7 on their toes serving us … the true heroes for sure … my Dr is so sweet and full of life , he constantly makes jokes and makes me feel so light.. yesterday he was the one to bring the news to me about testing positive and he was so sensitive and funny at the same time ( don’t know how he did that) so so grateful for Dr Saurabh Phadkare and his team …Feeling so safe in his hands … #coronavirus #covid19positivethoughts #indiafightscorona 🙅🏾♀️ 🌼🤞🏽💪🏽
View this post on Instagram
Written by A Covid-19 Positive but also a Faith Positive Patient, my sister @shazamorani 🤍 Repost @shazamorani ・・・ So happy to be home. I wrote a letter to @theitihaascompany while I was hospitalised. It’s long so please bear with me 😋It felt so good. Can’t wait to read the book with everyone’s experiences. #WriteToRemember and email yours to theitihaascompany@gmail.com