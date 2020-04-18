Producer Karim Morani finally tests negative for coronavirus and extends his thanking wishes to the Government and to the front line workers. His daughter Zoa also confirms the news through his latest post, where she talks about the condition of all three and says, we are fully recovered.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state by COVID-19 as the cases have now crossed the mark of 3000; according to the Health Ministry, the total cases found in the state is 3,323 with a death toll at 201. Meanwhile, Bollywood is also gripped from the spread of the contagious virus, as singer Kanika Kapoor, actor Purab Kohli and his family, Ra One producer Karim Morani with his two daughters Zoa and Shaza Morani were earlier diagnosed positive, however, all are now recovered.

Meanwhile, Chennai Express producer Karim Morani’s third report came negative and now he has also been discharged from Nanavati hospital. In a statement, Karim extended his thanking wishes to all his family and friends who supported him in the illness. He said, by God’s grace and kindness he is now recovered as his test came negative twice.

He further lauded the front line workers and said, his stay was very comfortable in the hospital, as his condition was asymptotic. Adding further, Karim said, the government and every medical warrior is doing a phenomenal job. Amid, Zoa shared a family photo and with a long note about the recovery of three, which reads: All of them has now been tested negative from the virus, last night her dad was also discharged from the hospital. Now the entire household is tested negative, and all are healthy and in good spirits.

Check the post here:

It reads: each one who is corona positive has different symptoms, so the first thing to get a checkup as her father Karim has no symptoms during his 9 days stay in hospital. While, Shaza had headache and fever. Meanwhile, they are all recovered by has to be in 14 days of self-isolation as the precautionary measure.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App