Karishma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapoor got divorced in June 2016, the ex-couple were married for 13 years before a long acrimonious legal battle, Sunjay Kapoor's latest wife Priya Sachdev is seven months pregnant, see pictures.

Raja Hindustani actor Karishma Kapoor parted ways with her former husband Sunjay Kapoor back in June 2016. The formal couple was married for 13 years before a long acrimonious legal battle. However, soon after they got divorced, Sunjay Kapoor yet again found the woman of his dreams in Priya Sachdev who is an Indian model. Sunjay and Priya kept their relationship off charts before tying the knot last year in April 2017.

Although Sunjay got hitched to Priya and has moved on in his life, Karishma Kapoor is still single but is often spotted partying with Sandeep Toshniwal who is her alleged beau. Sandeep is an entrepreneur and although they have never accepted their relationship publically are often spotted painting the town red on dinner and lunch dates.

As per the latest reports, Priya Sachdev is expecting a baby and is seven months pregnant with the third child of Sunjay Kapoor. The delivery is expected in December this year.

This is Priya’s second marriage. She has a daughter with her ex-husband Vikram Chatwal who is an American hotelier and actor. The couple is over the moon and excited about welcoming the new member of their family. Priya Sachdev can be seen sharing her photos on the photo-sharing platform Instagram, where she is flaunting her baby bump which has taken over the internet. This is Priya’s second child.

Several rumours were doing rounds on the Internet that Karishma is planning to get married soon to her longtime beau but her father Randhir Kapoor, however, denied the news in an interview. Sunjay Kapoor is currently co-parenting Samaira and Kiaan with Karishma Kapoor.

