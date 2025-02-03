Home
Monday, February 3, 2025
Karishma Mehta Opens Up About Freezing Her Eggs: ‘Been Meaning To Do This For A While’

Karishma Mehta’s openness about her egg-freezing journey sheds light on an important conversation about reproductive health and personal choices.

Karishma Mehta Opens Up About Freezing Her Eggs: ‘Been Meaning To Do This For A While’


Humans of Bombay CEO Karishma Mehta recently revealed on social media that she froze her eggs in January, calling it a long-awaited decision. At 32, she is among many women choosing egg freezing as a way to secure their reproductive future. The procedure, known as oocyte cryopreservation, offers women the flexibility to conceive later in life while balancing personal and professional aspirations.

Taking to Instagram, Karishma Mehta shared her decision to freeze her eggs, calling it a long-standing goal she was happy to check off her bucket list. “Been meaning to do this for a while and finally got around to it. I froze my eggs at the beginning of the month,” she wrote. Alongside this, she also celebrated two major personal and professional achievements—Humans of Bombay turning 11 and attending a Coldplay concert in Mumbai.

 

What Is Egg Freezing?

Egg freezing, or oocyte cryopreservation, is a medical procedure that involves extracting eggs from a woman’s ovaries and preserving them at extremely low temperatures (-196°C) for future use. This process allows women to safeguard their fertility until they are ready to conceive. The frozen eggs can be thawed later and used in fertility treatments such as in vitro fertilization (IVF).

Why Do Women Choose Egg Freezing?

More women are opting for egg freezing as a means of securing their reproductive future, particularly those who are not ready to start a family yet but want to keep the option open. Key reasons include:

  • Career and Education: Women pursuing higher education or professional growth may delay motherhood while ensuring future fertility.
  • Medical Conditions: Patients undergoing chemotherapy, radiation, or surgeries affecting the reproductive system often opt for egg freezing to prevent fertility loss.
  • Lack of the Right Partner: Some women prefer to wait for the right circumstances and person before starting a family but want to preserve their fertility in the meantime.

Benefits and Challenges of Egg Freezing

Egg freezing provides significant benefits, giving women control over their reproductive choices and extending the window for conception. For those diagnosed with cancer or conditions impacting ovarian health, this procedure can be life-changing.

However, there are challenges associated with it:

  • The procedure can be physically uncomfortable, with side effects such as bloating, cramping, and mood swings.
  • The cost can be a major barrier, as egg freezing is expensive and often not covered by insurance.

A Step Toward Empowerment

Karishma Mehta’s openness about her egg-freezing journey sheds light on an important conversation about reproductive health and personal choices. As medical advancements offer more flexibility for women, awareness and accessibility of such procedures will continue to grow.

ALSO READ: Beyonce Or Taylor Swift- Who Has The Most Numbers Of Grammys?

