The ever so sexy and hot actress cum model, Karishma Sharma reveals about her horrifying encounter at her latest vacay in Dharamshala. According to her, she was eve teased by 15 men who were gawking and ogling her and she had to cut short her trip for her own safety, check for more details inside.

A trip to Dharamshala turned into a nightmare for model cum actress Karishma Sharma, who had taken a break from her hectic schedule and the hustle and bustle of Mumbai wanted to enjoy the fresh air of the lush green mountains had to cut short her trip because of a group of guys who were not leaving her alone and were harassing and eve-teasing her repeatedly.

Karishma Sharma shared the whole incident with leading daily and said that she wanted a quick break and wanted to enjoy the scenery of Dharamshala. It all started on the very first day when she had gone to visit a beautiful temple with her friend but when she turned around 15 men were gawking and checking them out when she complained about them to a cop his response was just a smile and said its okay let them do whatever they are doing.

Just when she thought its a bad day for her, the incident kept on repeating over and over again and she had to leave the place for her own safety.

Karishma rose to fame with Ekta Kapoor’s Ragini MMS returns, in which she was seen in a sultry and bold avatar.

Karishma started her career from Zee TV’s Pavitra Rishta as Pia Arjun Kirloskar and later worked in Zing’s Pyaar Tune Kiya as Suheena and Star Plus’s Ye Hai Mohabbatein as Raina. Karishma has also been seen in the movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. Famous for her boldness, Karishma often shares her bold pictures on social media.

