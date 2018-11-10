To say the least about her popularity, Karishma Sharma has over 1 million followers on Instagram. And every picture that she uploads on her image-sharing account, it manages to garner hundreds of thousands of likes. From pole-dancing to photoshoots and from vacations to picnics, she shares all kinds of pictures which fans don't fail to appreciate.

Karishma Sharma has taken the internet by storm with her stunning looks

The fans of sizzling hot Karishma Sharma are increasing by the day and it’s all due to her stunning outfits, bold poses and bikini body that she possesses. She is the finest looking actress in Indian television and has bagged a number web-series, especially a couple of erotic thrillers since she doesn’t shy away from shedding clothes on the screen. As soon as her followers go, she has a huge list of admirers across all of her social media accounts, mainly Instagram.

The 24-year-old stunner started working for TV at the tender age of 20 and has gone on to feature in Pavitra Rishta, Fear Files, Pyar Tune Kya Kiya, Ye Hain Mohabbatein, Aahat, Comedy Circus and a bunch load of other television series. She has also done two Hindi films, most famous being Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

Karishma dazzled everybody when she appeared in the erotic-thriller web series Ragini MMS: Returns where she played the title character of Ragini. She gave numerous amount of sex scenes in the web-series and was appreciated for her role in it.

Here are some of our top picks from her Instagram handle:

