Tera Ghata star Karishma Sharma has been winning the Internet with her hot, sexy and sultry photos! From her steamy bikini pictures to her stunning videos, Karishma Sharma has managed to become an Internet sensation with over 1.3 million followers on photo-sharing app Instagram.

Tera Ghata star Karishma Sharma has been winning the Internet with her hot, sexy and sultry photos! From her steamy bikini pictures to her stunning videos, Karishma Sharma has managed to become an Internet sensation with over 1.3 million followers on photo-sharing app Instagram. In the latest photo shared by the Ye Hai Mohabbatein fame, Karishma Sharma looks stunning in a sexy blue crop top with blue shorts!

We see her posing in the garden around flowers while she herself is looking like one! Karishma Sharma is one of the sexiest actresses who has featured in a number of television shows such as Pavitra Rishta, Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Love By Chance, Silsila Pyar Ka, among many others. She also had a role in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 but her biggest success has been her music video Tera Ghata which garnered millions of views on YouTube and become one of the biggest hits of the year.

Karishma Sharma keeps sharing her stunning photos on Instagram and has become a social media sensation. Karishma Sharma is one of the sexiest actresses in the industry and is also a social media sensation. Karishma Sharma has a huge fan base on social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter.

