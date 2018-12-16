Pyaar Ka Punchnama star Karishma Sharma once again sets the Internet on fire with her uber-hot bikini photos. The gorgeous lady who made us all gaga on one of superhit chartbusters of 2018, Tera Ghata, treated her 1.3 million fans with a sexy vacay pictures on photo-sharing app.

One of the cutest divas of Bollywood and Telly world, Karishma Sharma is back with a sexy surprise for her huge fan following on the Internet. The stunning lady who began her acting career with Pavitra Rishta as Pia, is now known as the gorgeous diva of film industry. Television beauty came to limelight after her amazing performance in Pyaar Ka Punchnama as Tina was acknowledged by the audience and film critics. Ever since then, the gorgeous lady is up with unique and sizzling treats for her fans. Well, her latest Instagram post is the perfect exam to sum-up the style statement of Sharma in one go.

Nevertheless, Karishma Sharma who has set the YouTube on fire with her Tera Ghata performance was last seen romantic web drama, Hum – I’m Because of Us which was aired on Ekta Kapoor’s Alt Balaji Digital. Coming back to her stunning pictures, super hot Ragini MMS: Returns lady took to her official Instagram handle to share her sexy vacay photos. Well, in a blue coloured bikini, Sharma was seen enjoying her Phuket holidays. Not just that, her neon coloured hat with a perfect neckpiece was simply complimenting her uber-hot 2 piece attire.

Treating her 1.3 million fans with a sexy post, Karishma Sharma’s upload garnered over likes. If you missed our gorgeous lady Karishma Sharma’s latest Instagram post, here’s the sneak peek to it:

