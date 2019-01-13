Karishma Sharma sexy photos: The gorgeous television beauty who rose to limelight after her Bollywood film Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 hit the theatres. The stunning lady took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another sizzling picture in a shimmery blue dress. Take a look at her latest Insta post which has so far garnered over 151k likes.

Karishma Sharma sexy photos: The gorgeous television beauty who rose to limelight after he Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 hit the theatres, is not just a popular face in Telly world but is also a budding Internet sensation who has over thousands of fans following her to know about her personal well as professional life. Karishma who is has been a part of Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput’s popular drama Pavitra Rishta, has also acted in Indian shows like Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Love By Chance.

Apart from the daily soaps, Sharma made sure her fans loved her performances in Bollywood movies like Hotel Milan and the second instalment of Pyaar Ka Punchama franchise. Her journey from television industry to movies to web series like Rajini MMS: Returns and Hum – I’m Because of Us, Karishma Sharma is simply the rising star who is beautiful and hot. Talking about her Instagram stories, Karishma Sharma is the Internet sensation.

Treating her 1.4 million fans with sexy pictures. Her latest one to add to the list is a navy blue shimmery attire. With her on the point make-up and hairdo, Sharma simply set the Internet on fire with her sexy pictures. Flaunting her curves like diva, Karishma made sure her fans went gaga with her sensuous look. If you missed her latest Instagram post, take a look at the sizzling picture of Isme Tera Ghata Mera Kuch Nhi Jaata fame star that has already garnered over 151k likes within a few hours of its upload:

