Karishma Sharma bikini photo: Ragini MMS: Returns actress Karishma Sharma's latest Instagram photo in which she is seen dressed in a sexy black bikini has taken over the Internet! The Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya actress is looking uber-hot in the picture!

Karishma Sharma bikini photo: One of the sexiest Internet sensations, Karishma Sharma has been turning up the heat on social media with her sexy, sultry, hot and sizzling photos which set the Internet on fire! Her latest Instagram photo in which she is seen in a sexy black bikini has taken over the Internet! In the photo, we see Karishma Sharma flaunting her sexy body and hot curves. Her makeup is on point and the expressions are killer! Karishma Sharma is best known for her role in erotic-thriller web-series Ragini MMS: Returns and was highly praised for her performance in the web-series!

Karishma Sharma is also known for her roles in television shows such as Pavitra Rishta, MTV Webbed, Fear Files: Darr Ki Sacchi Tasvirein, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Love By Chance, Silsila Pyar Ka, among many others. She became a national crush after featuring in the music video of popular song Tera Ghata which became an overnight chartbuster. Karishma Sharma ha also featured in ALT Balaji’s web-series Hum – I’m Because of Us.

Karishma Sharma has a massive fan base on social media and is also called the Internet sensation as she has a huge number of followers on social media sites.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More