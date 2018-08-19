The gorgeous girl who takes your breath away with her talents will soon be seen opposite Kushal Tondon in Alt Balaji's Hum. In her current viral picture, Karishma Sharma, the Hum actress, looks drop-dead gorgeous in her black lingerie and the cherry on the cake is her cute expressions that will immediately put a wicked smile on one's face.

Alt Balaji’s Ragini MMS 3 fame Karishma Sharma is back in the headlines and this time for her sensuous Instagram posts that have set the social media on fire. The gorgeous girl who takes your breath away with her talents will soon be seen opposite Kushal Tondon in Alt Balaji’s Hum. In her current viral picture, Karishma Sharma, the Hum actress, looks drop-dead gorgeous in her black lingerie and the cherry on the cake is her cute expressions that will immediately put a wicked smile on one’s face. With her tongue out, the Karishma looks damn cute and the Scooby Doo soft toy is just unmissable.

The current small screen diva Karishma Sharma has been in the headlines for her sensuous photo shoots and her out of the world Instagram posts. Karishma Sharma shot to fame from a popular daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and later gathered the attention of her fans form her hot and bold photo shoots.

Karishma Sharma maybe away from all the fuss of Bollywood but her Instagram surely proves that she can adapt to any style from being extremely sensuous to drop-dead gorgeous.

Instagram sensation Karishma Sharma kicked-off her carrier with Zee TV’s Pavitra Rishta. In the following show, Sharma portrayed the character of Pia Arjun and was later seen in Zing’s Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya where she was seen as Suheena. Later, she bagged the role of Raina in Star Plus’ Ye Hai Mohabbatein.

Karishma Sharma who is blessed with a sexy body is usually spotted flaunting her curves in the pictures that she shares on Instagram.

