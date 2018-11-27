Karishma Sharma is an actress born in the Maldives got her fame from the popular song Tera Ghata released 6 months ago. She is in the news for all the right reasons as she is mounting her popularity on Instagram through her latest post. Karishma is looking too damn hot in her new denim look. She has more than 1 million subscribers Instagram.

Karishma Sharma is an actress born in the Maldives got her fame from the popular song Tera Ghata released 6 months ago. She is in the news for all the right reasons as she is mounting her popularity on Instagram through her latest post. Karishma is looking too damn hot in her new denim look. Karishma is holding a pizza slice on her hand with a sizzling hot pose. Karishma Sharma is famous for putting bold and sexy pictures on social media and she is very open about working in Bollywood later on in her career. Karishma Sharma has over 1 million subscribers on Instagram due to her popularity and demand in the industry. The 24-year-old stunner started working for TV at the tender age of 20 and has gone on to feature in Pavitra Rishta, Fear Files, Pyar Tune Kya Kiya, Ye Hain Mohabbatein, Aahat, Comedy Circus and a bunch load of other television series.

She has also done two Hindi films, most famous being Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Famous for her boldness, Karishma often shares her bold pictures on social media. Karishma surprised everybody when she appeared in the erotic-thriller web series Ragini MMS: Returns where she played the title character of Ragini. She gave numerous amount of sex scenes in the web-series and was appreciated for her role in it. Famous for her boldness, Karishma often shares her bold pictures on social media. Karishma Sharma is doing well for herself in the famous TV show Comedy Circus paired alongside with Mubeen and Siddharth. The show’s TRP is rising at a very high pace with Karishma’s hotness and Mubeen’s mimicry.

