Karishma Tanna bikini photos: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor started her acting career back in 2001 where she played the role of Indu but got her breakthrough with Koi Dil Mein Hai. Recently she took to her official Instagram handle to share photos from her latest bikini photoshoot, the picture in a span of just a few hours has garnered more than 80k likes and the comments section is brimming with compliments for her beauty.

Karishma Tanna bikini photos: Telly queen Karishma Tanna is a social media sensation with more than 2.5 million followers on photo-sharing app Instagram. Karishma Tanna recently took to her official Instagram handle to share photos from her latest photoshoot, where she is dressed in a black bikini and can be seen posing amid the pool. In the series of photos shared by the diva, she looks hot as ever as she plays in the water, the picture in a span of just a few hours has garnered 90k likes and the count seems unstoppable!

She started her acting career with Balaji Telefilms soap opera show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, where she played the role of Indu. But got her breakthrough with Koi Dil Mein Hai where she played the lead role and bagged recognition in the television industry and became a social media sensation! Some of the other shows of Karishma Tanna are- Manshaa, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Kkoi Dil Mein Hai, Pyaar Ek Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam, Jeanie Aur Juju, and others.

Currently, she is shooting for her Star Plus show Qayamat Ki Raat where she plays the role of Gauri. She was also the first runner up of Salman Khan’s controversial reality show Bigg Boss 8.

