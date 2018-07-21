Indian television actor Karishma Tanna, who was recently seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor, is turning heads with her latest photoshoot. In the photo from her latest photoshoot, Karishma can be seen turning heads in a black bikini paired with golden chain. Needless to say, the diva looks absolutely ravishing in the photo.

After mesmerising the audience with her spectacular acting and mesmerising looks on small screens, Karishma Tanna is garnering appreciation from all ends with her latest stint in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju. On July 21, the diva turned heads as she posted a sizzling photo on her official Instagram account. In the photo, Karishma can be seen looking absolutely picture-perfect as she poses in a black bikini styled with a golden body chain. Sharing the breathtaking photo on her social media profile, Karishma captioned the post as Weekend Vibes.

As soon as Karishma shared the photo, her fans could not stop complimenting the actor for her gorgeous looks and well-toned body. Previously seen in shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Bigg Boss, Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dhikhla Jaa, the diva is currently featuring in the popular telly show Naagin 3 on Colours and Qayamat Ki Raat on Star Plus.

Check out Karishma Tanna’s breathtaking photo here:

In Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju, Karishma Tanna has essayed the role of Sanju’s best friend Kamli’s girlfriend, who ends up cheating on him with Sanju. The diva has featured in two songs of the film, namely, Mujhe Chaand Par Le Chalo and Bhopu Baj Raha Hai. While the diva can be seen seducing Sanju in the first song, the trio can be seen flaunting their dance moves in the latter song.

Based on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, Sanju is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and bankrolled by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Fox Star Studios. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Paresh Raval, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Karishma Tanna and Boman Irani in prominent roles. Sanju, that had hit the screens on June 25, has emerged as the fifth highest Hindi grossing film of all time.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More