Television actress Karishma Tanna, who is currently seen in supernatural show Qayamat Ki Raat has been killing it on the Internet with her sizzling Instagram photos which she keeps posting on her official Instagram account. In the latest photo shared by the actress, Karishma Tanna is looking amazing in a white and black check shirt with black leggings and black long boots. Her black hat is adding to her charm and Karishma Tanna’s latest Instagram photo has been breaking the Internet!

Karishma Tanna shot to fame with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi which was a popular show by Ekta Kapoor. She later featured in shows like Kahi To Milenge, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Kkoi Dil Mein Hai, Shararat, Kkusum, Ek Ladki Anjaani Si, Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam, Jaane Pehchaane Se… Ye Ajnabbi, Baal Veer, Naagarjuna – Ek Yoddha, among many others. Karishma Tanna has featured in Bollywood films as well such as Sanju, Grand Masti, among many others.

Karishma is also a former Bigg Boss contestant who emerged as the first runner-up of the 8th season of the controversial reality show. She has more than 2.4 million Instagram followers.

