When it comes on stealing hearts with her sizzling looks, Karishma Tanna tops the list. Just when we were dipping into our mid-week blues, Karishma posted a sizzling photo on her Instagram account in a white saree. Isn't she looking absolutely dreamy in this sexy desi girl avatar? Have a look

Karishma Tanna is rising the heat on internet with her sexy yet graceful white saree look

Ditching the trend of popping colours, Karishma Tanna recently posted a picture in an all-white sexy saree giving us major filmy desi vibes! Apparently, the photo was clicked on the sets of her ongoing daily soap Qayamat Ki Raat, which she mentioned in her caption too.

The gorgeous television actor is looking absolutely stunning yet subtle in this photo but the blush on her cheek is warming all our hearts. Karishma’s desi avatar will make you ask for more and appreciate her stellar beauty!

Apart from being a phenomenal actor, Karishma is undoubtedly one of the hottest divas in the Indian television Industry. Be it a little black dress with smoky eyes to a subtle white saree with nude blushy makeup, she can carry it all flawlessly. The beautiful diva has been following an excruciating fitness regime for a long time now, which has enabled her to get the most enviable body in the town.

Even after such hectic days, Karishma manages to keep style and fashion statement top notch. Time and again, we stumble upon the sexiest outfit photos of her and this time we can’t get enough of the way she is slaying in this plane white saree.

On the work front, Karishma is currently pulling off pivotal roles in two ongoing Indian serials – Naagin 3 and Qayamat Ki Raat. She was also seen in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Sanju’ playing a significant supportive role. After her excellent performance in the Sanju, fans are waiting to see her in the lead role of a Bollywood movie.

