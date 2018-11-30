Telly actor Karishma Tanna, who is currently seen in Star Plus's show Qayamat Ki Raat, is turning heads with her latest photos. Leaving everyone stunned, Karishma took to her official Instagram account a few hours ago to share her latest photos in which she is looking hot as hell. In the photos, Karishma can be seen donning a one-shoulder sparkly silver mini dress with matching heels.

Apart from receiving a big thumbs up from the fashion critics, Karishma is winning the hearts of social media users with her latest photos. Shared just a few hours ago, the photo has already garnered more than 81K likes and the count is increasing rapidly with every passing second. With this, fans and followers cannot stop showering praises on Karishma Tanna’s too hot to handle looks.

On the work front, Karishma is currently garnering praises for her stint in Star Plus’s hit show Qayamat Ki Raat. With this, the actor was recently seen in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju that emerged as a blockbuster hit.

Have a look at Karishma Tanna’s photos:

