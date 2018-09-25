Sanju actor Karishma Tanna won many hearts on social media on Tuesday, September 25, when she posted some beautiful pictures in an orange and golden lehenga. The diva was recently seen in blockbuster Sanju, which was directed by Rajkumar Hirani. She is currently playing the lead in TV soap Qayamat Ki Raat.

The actor has a massive following on social media, with as many as 2.1 million followers on Instagram

Model and Sanju actor Karishma Tanna stole many hearts on social media on Tuesday, September 25, when she posted some beautiful pictures in an orange and golden lehenga. The pictures were uploaded by the diva on her official Instagram page. The diva is currently playing the lead in TV soap Qayamat Ki Raat. To add more beauty to the outfit, she paired it with bright golden jumkhas and made a bun.

The actor has a massive following on social media, with as many as 2.1 million followers on Instagram. Just like popular divas, she also uploads immensely on her official Instagram account, be it her personal picture, or her intense workout videos or even her shooting diaries. Recently, she posted a picture, in which she was seen in a blue outfit for the fit look magazine.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma cheers as husband Virat Kohli receives Khel Ratna Award at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Before Qayamat Ki Raat, the diva was seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 3, in which she was featured along Anita Hassanandani. She also played a small role in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju, which was helmed by Rajkumar Hirani.

ALSO READ: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Show date, time, full cast name and where to watch

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas out on a double date with Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja in Italy? See photos

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More