Karishma Tanna Instagram photos: Before her show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10 starts airing this weekend, Karishma Tanna is missing no opportunity to charm her fans. On February 18, 2020, the actress has shared her latest photoshoot on Instagram.

Having played roles ranging from a girl-next-door to a Naagin, Karishma Tanna has carved a space for herself in the Indian Television Industry and the hearts of fans. This time, she is all set to face her fears in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Before the show goes on air on Saturday, February 22, 2020, Karishma is leaving no stone unturned to raise the temperature on social media with her ravishing photoshoots, which are sure to make you root for her.

In a series of photos shared by Karishma, the diva can be seen making the fans go gaga with her red-hot avatar. Dressed in a one-shoulder suit paired with statement earrings, messy ponytail and minimal makeup, the television actress is surely amping up the fashion and glamour quotient with her sultry and sensuous pictures. The photos are enough to brighten your day and admire her jaw-dropping looks.

In less than an hour, the photos have managed to make the social media users go weak in the knees and cause fan frenzy in the comment section. Needless to say, Karishma Tanna is one of the most stunning and desirable actresses of Indian Television and knows how to woo her fans.

Take a peek at Karishma Tanna’s Instagram photos that sure to make you follow her right away:

On the professional front, Karishma Tanna was last seen in Star Plus’s show Qayamat Ki Raat. Some of her most memorable shows include Naagin 3, Bigg Boss 8, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 9, Des Mein Niklaa Hoga Chand, Kkusum and Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

