Diwali, the season of love, lights, and colours is here and all the celebrities are dressed their best to celebrate this auspicious occasion! From all the Bollywood divas to all the television queens, no one has left any stone unturned to dress their ethnic best and one such actress is former Bigg Boss runner-up and Sanju actor Karishma Tanna.

Diwali, the season of love, lights, and colours is here and all the celebrities are dressed their best to celebrate this auspicious occasion! From all the Bollywood divas to all the television queens, no one has left any stone unturned to dress their ethnic best and one such actress is former Bigg Boss runner-up and Sanju actor Karishma Tanna. The diva, who was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju, shared a stunning photo on her Instagram account on the beautiful occasion of Diwali and she truly looks like a bomb in the photo!

Dressed in a sexy golden lehenga-choli, Karishma Tanna looks ravishing as she makes stunning poses for the camera. Her subtle makeup, beautiful smile and attractive eyes have made the photo go viral on social media. The photos, shared by the former Bigg Boss contestant were from Ekta Kapoor’s star-studded Diwali party. In another photo, we see Karishma Tanna posing with television producer Ekta Kapoor and they both look completely adorable!

Karishma Tanna is one of the most popular and sexiest television actresses and has even featured in Bollywood films such as Sanju, a biopic on Sanjay Dutt, Grand Masti, among many others. She shot to fame with Ekta Kapoor’s television show Kyonki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and has featured in a number of television shows.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More