Television actress Karishma Tanna, who recently stole millions of hearts with her adorable performance in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju, in which she played the role of Vicky Kaushal’s girlfriend, has set the Internet on fire after she posted some hot and sexy photos in a sizzling bikini on her Instagram account. Dressed in a floral print monikini, Karishma has been raising the temperature with her hotness quotient in the latest photos which the Naagin 3 actress has posted on photo-sharing app Instagram. In one photo, Karishma is flaunting her sexy curves as she poses for the camera wearing a sexy pair of black glares.

In another photo, we see Karishma Tanna standing next to the pool posing around a tree with her hands on her waist and this photo has driven her fans and Instagram followers crazy! However, her hottest photo is the one in which she is chilling inside the pool and sunbathing and her expressions are to die for!

Karishma is one of the most popular television actresses who is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural series Naagin 3 and Qayamath Ki Raat which airs on Star Plus. She has been winning millions of hearts with her performance in Naagin 3 and Qayamat Ki Raat. Karishma has featured in a number of television series such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagarjuna – Ek Yodha, among many others before she made her big Bollywood with Grand Masti and which she also featured in Sunny Leone starrer Tina and Lolo.

Karishma Tanna also participated in the 8th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss which is hosted by Salman Khan. Karishma emerged as the first runner-up on the show and grabbed a lot of headlines with her stint in Bigg Boss 8. Her recent Instagram posts have taken social media by storm.

