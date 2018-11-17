Qayamat Ki Raat actress Karishma Tanna is the queen of the Indian television industry and has now featured in a few Bollywood films as well. She is a fashion diva and is a trendsetter when it comes to style and fashion. Karishma Tanna has a massive fan base and has more than 2.3 million followers on her Instagram account which make her the Instagram queen as well.

Qayamat Ki Raat actress Karishma Tanna is the queen of the Indian television industry and has now featured in a few Bollywood films as well. She is a fashion diva and is a trendsetter when it comes to style and fashion. Karishma Tanna has a massive fan base and has more than 2.3 million followers on her Instagram account which make her the Instagram queen as well. In the latest photo shared by the actress on her official Instagram account, Karishma Tanna looks astonishing in a pink a golden saree.

Her beautiful hairdo, stunning smile and jewellery are complementing her even more! Karishma Tanna’s recent photos have taken over the Internet and have gone viral on social media. Karishma Tanna was recently seen in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju which was a biopic based on Sanjay Dutt’s life. She has also featured in Grand Masti. Karishma Tanna is one of the most bankable and popular telly actresses.

Karishma Tanna keeps sharing her hot and sexy photos on her Instagram account and they are loved by her millions of fans! Karishma Tanna also participated in the 8th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss and emerged as the first runner-up on the show.

