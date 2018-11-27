Enjoying a massive fan following of more than 2.3 million followers on Instagram, Karishma treats her fans with sexy stills of her every now and then. This time too, she took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her looking sizzling in saree. Be it the hot chic look or the desi girl attire, Karishma Tanna is known to rock it all.

Television diva Karishma Tanna is undoubtedly one of the sexiest small screen actors and perhaps, she knows it too. Karishma has her social media game on fleek with all these stunning stills on her Instagram account. Ruling the television world with her beauty was not enough so Karishma has been winning hearts all over from social media updates too. When it comes to styling beautifully, Karishma slays at it. The Qayamat Ki Raat actor has become a trendsetter with her unique fashion sense. Swaying fans with her hot and happening photos, Karishma Tanna melts a million hearts at a single glance of her.

Enjoying a massive fan following of more than 2.3 million followers on Instagram, Karishma treats her fans with sexy stills of her every now and then. This time too, she took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her looking sizzling in saree. Be it the hot chic look or the desi girl attire, Karishma Tanna is known to rock it all. But, her love for saree is quite evident from her Instagram timeline. In this photo, she can be seen wearing a faded pink colour saree with matching jewellery. Karishma is striking a sizzling pose for the camera and you just can’t take eyes off her.

Carrying saree with utmost elegance and class, Karishma Tanna is inspiring everyone to wear it. There are many photos of Karishma in sarees that can tell you how to style it in a sultry and sexy way. Take a look!

