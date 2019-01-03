Karishma Tanna hot video: Qayamat Ki Raat actor Karishma Tanna took to her official Instagram handle to share her sexy dance video in a stunning red and white coloured outfit. The gorgeous lady who is always up with something unique, made her fans go gaga with the perfect mid-week surprise through sexy clips.

Karishma Tanna hot videos: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame actress who came to limelight after opposing to give her make-up on Salman Khan’s popular and controversial show Bigg Boss, is one of the best known Indian personality of Telly world. The gorgeous diva who made was also a part of Nach Baliye and Zara Nachke Dikha, is currently seen in Star Plus’s popular daily soap, Qayamat Ki Raat starring Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s hubby Vivek Dahiya as Gauri/ Raajlakshmi/ Vaidehi.

Talking about her sexy Instagram stories that went viral on social media. The gorgeous lady is seen wearing a hot red tassel crop top with white coloured video in the clip that is setting the Internet on fire. Well, the purpose of her dancing the stage is still not confirmed but the beauty simply slayed in her sexy pole dancing moves around the cage. With radio in her hand, Tanna simply made our mid-week more special and happening. If you missed her watching her Instagram stories, here’s a special collection of her sizzling clips:

On the work front, Qayamat Ki Raat diva was seen essaying the role of Pinky in Ranbir Kapoor’s blockbuster movie, Sanju: Sanjay Dutt biopic. Apart from that, the gorgeous beauty who also hosted MTV Love School, will star in Tina and Lolo as Lolo.

