Karishma Tanna photos: Television and Bollywood beauty Karishma Tanna took to her official Instagram handle to share her stunning photos. In a casual look, the lady who is currently seen essaying the lead role in Star Plus's Qayamat Ki Raat starring Vivek Dahiya, simply looks weekend-ready as she posed for a picture.

Karishma Tanna photos: Bollywood and television beauty Karishma Tanna is definitely the perfect example of beauty who knows how to slay with whatever she wears. From those stunning Indian outfits to her breathtaking pictures in dresses, Karishma is always that one telly world actress who is in headlines for her chic looks. The extremely beautiful diva who is currently playing the lead role in Qayamat Ki Raat starring Vivek Dahiya, is famous for her makeup fondness. Remember when she fought for her makeup in Salman Khan’s controversial show Bigg Boss? But looking at her pictures, we realise that the lady’s natural beauty is simply alluring. The way her beautiful enhances her face structure and of course that unmissable height, Tanna is simply a diva.

Karishma Tanna took to her official Instagram handle to share her impromptu pictures from random scenes. In a white sleeveless top tucked in cotton hot pants, Karishma Tanna was seen in all smiles as she posed for a picture. The subtle makeup and dropping earringsWith simply added more flavour to the photo. With over 2.3 million followers on photo-sharing app, Karishma’s latest post garnered 85,375 likes in few hours.

Take a look at the stunning photo that Karishma shared on her Instagram handle:

