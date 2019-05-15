Television beauties Karishma Tanna, Nia Sharma, Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani's latest photo from a party has gone viral on social media and has set the Internet on fire!

Four of the sexiest actresses from the Indian television industry, Karishma Tanna, Nia Sharma, Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani have taken over the Internet with their latest photo in which the television beauties are seen posing with each other. The hottest television actresses, in the photo, are seen striking a sexy pose and are looking too hot to handle!

While Nia Sharma is slaying in a sexy white crop top and white lowers, Surbhi Jyoti is looking stunning in a sexy white dress. Anita Hassanandani, on the other hand, is looking beautiful in a black off-shoulder gown. Karishma Tanna is looking gorgeous in a black and silver gown and they are all smiles!

While Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani and Karishma Tanna are currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin 3, Nia Sharma plays the lead role in Ishq Mein Marjawan which airs Colors TV.

Nia Sharma has previously worked in television shows such as Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Behenein, among several others and her bold performance in erotic-thriller web-series Twisted and Twisted 2 was highly acknowledged by fans and critics.

Karishma Tanna was last seen in Star Plus’s show Qayamat Ki Raat and also did a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju.

Surbhi Jyoti, who has featured in shows like Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaaz, among many others. These four divas are the most popular television actresses and have a massive fan following on social media sites. They are also the highest paid television actresses who set social media on fire with their sexy photos.

