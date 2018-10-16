Television diva Karishma Tanna never leaves a chance to mesmerize her fans with her different avatars. She has a broad sense of fashion and adds different looks every day to her diary. This time, the Naagin actor will leave you breathless with another shade of grey, see photos

Bollywood and television actor Karishma Tanna wins a million hearts with every other photo of her. Be it the sexy chic look or the desi-girl avatar, she rocks it all. Karishma has been hogging headlines for a long time now for her astonishing looks and this time too, she is swaying her fans with it. Donned in a grey lehenga, Karishma is looking extremely beautiful. The diva has an attractive body with good height and sharp features which enhances her beauty even more.

In the last few photos of her, Karishma Tanna has amazingly carried the grey colour. Be it a grey dress or a grey saree and now, a grey lehenga, she is redefining the beauty of this colour. Karishma took to her official Instagram account to post this photo yesterday and until now, it has garnered more than 75,000 likes.

Here’s how the diva is swirling in this royal lehenga:

The gorgeous lady is currently leading the television show Qayamat Ki Raat. She also appeared in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju and basked a lot of praises for her performance. Enjoying a massive fan-following of 2.1 million on Instagram, she never fails to sway her fans with her stunning photos. Be it her intense work-out photo or her shoot diaries, it all captures a lot of eyes. Here are some of the sexiest avatars of her:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More