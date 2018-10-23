Television beauty Karishma Tanna is busy enjoying her #justKarishmaTanna moment. The stunning lady who is currently seen playing the lead character on Star Plus show Qayamat Ki Raat, took to her official Instagram handle to share her pretty photos in a white coloured dress with brown footwear.

Indian television’s stunning beauty Karishma Tanna looks pretty in her latest photos. The gorgeous lady who came to limelight after participating in Bigg Boss, recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest photos. The Bollywood diva who was seen essaying the role of Vicky Kaushal’s girlfriend in Sanju: Sanjay Dutt biography starring Ranbir Kapoor, is currently working in Star Plus show Qayamat Ki Raat. Well, ever since she refused to give her make-up on Bigg Boss, we all know her fondness for cosmetics. Nevertheless, the lady in her latest post looks simple yet elegant as she posed for a photograph.

With 2.2 million followers on social media, Karishma Tanna garnered around 33,661 likes on her photos within hours. Well, no doubt the lady was living her #Just #KarishmaTanna moment. Not just that, she even shared her cute and adorable photos while she cuddles around the sofa. Seems like, Karishma was having her me time. In her post, she wrote, “Loving urself isn’t vanity, its sanity!!”

Look at her ethnic avatar, don’t you think Tanna knows how to slay in Indian outfit? Well, this tall beauty never misses a chance to make her fans go crazy with her gorgeous and stunning photos. A few days back, Tanna posted her candids from the sets of Qayamat Ki Raat. In a beautiful baby pink saree with silver and pink bangles, the gorgeous actress was in her ethnic best.

Take a look at her beautiful stills that she shared on her official Instagram account:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More