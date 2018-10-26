Karishma Tanna photos: Television beauty Karishma Tanna who is currently seen in Qayamat Ki Raat, took to her official Instagram handle to share an adorable photo with her the love of her life. The stunning lady wished her cute puppy with a cake and balloons on social media. Take a look at the series of photos she shared on her social media handle.

Television beauty Karishma Tanna never misses a chance to make her fans go crazy with her alluring smile. The gorgeous tall lady known for her amazing performance in Salman Khan’s controversial role Bigg Boss, Karishma Tanna is currently essaying the female protagonists of Qayamat Ki Raat. Well, the beauty who looks stunning in her latest post as she wished her love, her life. Yes, the lady took to her official Instagram handle to wish her cute puppy a very happy birthday.

With a series of photos with her cute puppy, the lady even cut a cake with her dog and some little kids. Karishma Tanna undoubtedly has a huge fan following on social media. Well, with 2.2 million fan following on Instagram, the lady garnered 52,690 liked within hours. No doubt, the beauty looked stunning in a black and white dress with no makeup. We all can agree how the lady carried each outfit she wears. Take a look at the adorable photos of Karishma Tanna with her love.

This is not the first time that the lady had posted a photo with her puppy. During the auspicious festival of Navratri, the beauty posted cute gujju navratri dance video with her dog. In white stripped long kurta and a black lower, the hottie looked stunning. In her post, she wrote, “This is how I celebrate my gujju navratri festival by playing with my love #koko Aaaeee haaalllooooo. wish there was garba emoji.”

Watch the cute garba video of Karishma Tanna with her love:

Tanna in the most adorable way introduced Koko Tanna. In her post, she wrote, “Everyone, introducing the love of my life, the new member of Tanna family~~ KOKO TANNA! Happy valentines day all!” Take a look!

