Karishma Tanna Reveals Baby Boy’s Name On Janmashtami: Here’s The Meaning Behind ‘Ved Tanna Bangera’

Karishma Tanna and her husband Varun Bangera have shared another special milestone in their journey as new parents. Nearly six weeks after welcoming their first child, the couple have revealed their baby boy’s name: Ved Tanna Bangera. The announcement came on September 4, on the occasion of Janmashtami. In a joint Instagram post, the couple introduced their son with a heartfelt note and explained why they chose the name.

What does Karishma Tanna’s son’s name Ved mean?

The name Ved comes from Sanskrit and is associated with the Vedas, the ancient sacred scriptures of Hinduism. Karishma and Varun described the name as representing “sacred knowledge, wisdom and light.” Their announcement featured an intimate illustration of the couple’s hands surrounding their baby’s tiny hand, keeping the focus on the meaning behind the name rather than revealing too much of their newborn’s private life.

The timing of the announcement was also significant. Janmashtami, which commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna, was celebrated across much of India on September 4 this year.

When did Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera welcome their son?

Karishma and Varun became parents to a baby boy on July 29, 2026. The couple announced his arrival on the same day, revealing that he was born on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima. “It’s a boy! … Our greatest blessing is here,” they wrote while announcing his birth.

Interestingly, the couple have now marked two major milestones in their son’s life with two spiritually significant dates, his birth on Guru Purnima and the announcement of his name on Janmashtami.

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera’s journey to parenthood

Karishma and Varun got married in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai in February 2022. They announced their pregnancy in April this year, sharing a series of photographs as they prepared to enter a new chapter together.

For Karishma, the new chapter comes alongside a career that has moved across television, films and streaming. She began her television journey with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and later appeared in shows including Naagin 3. Her performance as journalist Jagruti Pathak in Hansal Mehta’s Netflix series Scoop also earned her considerable attention.