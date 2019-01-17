Karishma Tanna sexy photos: Qayamat ki Raat actor Karishma Tanna is amping up the hotness quotient on Instagram with her latest photoshoot. In the photos shared on her Instagram account, the diva can be seen posing in a bathtub. Dressed in a high-slit black gown, Karishma Tanna looks uber-hot in her latest photos and can be seen making everyone go gaga with her stunning avatar. Have a look at Karishma Tanna's latest photos-

Telly actor Karishma Tanna is a stunner and she knows it. Currently basking in the success of her show Qayamat Ki Raat, the diva leaves no stone unturned to amp up the hotness quotient and make a style statement on her official Instagram account. With more 2 million followers, one can only Karishma’s massive fanbase and craze among the audience. As a pleasant surprise for her fans, the diva took to her Instagram account to share her latest photos that are scream glamour.

Dressed in a black high-slit gown and black heels, Karishma is seen posing in a bathtub. With her hair sleekly pushed back, smokey eye makeup and an MLBB lip shade, the diva is proving that she can carry off any look with ease and oomph. Wearing a gown by Imane designs, Karishma’s look has been designed by Sayali Vidya. Garnering over 186,999 likes, the comment section under the photo has been flooded with positive comments.

From an ethnic outfit to casual attire, Karishma has time again proved that she is no less than a fashionista. It was only recently that the actor featured on the cover of fashion magazine Fablook. To raise the excitement for the same, the actor has been sharing photos from the photoshoot on her Instagram account.

Take a glimpse at Karishma Tanna’s Instagram account here-

Having featured in popular shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagin 3, Qayamat Ki Raat and Bigg Boss in 2014, Karishma has also been a part of Bollywood films like Sanju and Grand Masti.

