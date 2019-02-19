Karishma Tanna photos: Glam doll of small screen, Karishma Tanna raises temperatures every time she puts a photo on social media. The gorgeous lady has yet again taken the internet by a roll with her super-hot throwback photo. Shared a few hours ago, the photo is already bagging a huge number of likes and comments. Take a look!

Karishma Tanna photos: She’s tall, she’s hot, she’s beautiful and she knows it all! Karishma Tanna is one of the most sizzling actors of the small screen who keeps on hogging headlines for her hot avatars. Slaying every time, the diva loves to experiment with her styling and is definitely a pro in posing. The Instagram timeline of Karishma Tanna is full of stunning photos and now, she has added another gem into it.

Karishma Tanna took to her official Instagram account to post a few throwback photos of her in which she is looking absolutely hot. There are a total of 4 photos shared by the style queen and she has captioned it telling people that she loves posing for the camera. Well, that is true! We have many astonishing stills of Karishma Tanna from her outstanding photo shoots which surfaces the internet all the time. Talking about her current post, Karishma Tanna is donning a black monokini with an olive green shrug and is striking the sexiest pose for the lens. In other black and white photos, Karishma Tanna can be seen wearing different stylish outfits.

Karishma Tanna debuted in the Indian television industry with the popular show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi where she played the role of Indu but later, she shot to fame with Koi Dil Mein Hai. The boss lady has featured in many television shows including Manshaa, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Kkoi Dil Mein Hai, Pyaar Ek Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam, Jeanie Aur Juju etc.

