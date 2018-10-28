Karishma Tanna looks uber hot in her latest Instagram post. Well, the Qayamat Ki Raat actor in her latest Insta upload chose to surprise her huge fan following with her throwback Tip Tip Barsa Paani performance. In stunning yellow saree, Karishma simply slayed with her latkas and jhatkas.

Karishma Tanna videos: This is not the first time that the Qayamat Ki Raat actor has surprised her massive fan following with her sexy moves. The gorgeous lady who is known for her natural beauty and of course fondness towards makeup gave a Karva Chauth gift to her fans with a hot and sexy throwback video. The video is of her Jhalak Dikhla Jaa days where for an episode she danced on Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar’s Tip Tip Barsa Paani song. The lady in her post wrote that the throwback video brought back a lot of memories.

Karishma Tanna never misses a chance to amaze her fans with her super hot and adorable photos on social media. The lady yesterday, October 27, walked the ramp for her very close friend in a red beautifully embroidered lehenga choli. Just like an Indian bride, Tanna looked her ethnic best in the clip that shared on social media. With subtle makeup and stunning jewellery, Karishma simply swayed it off in the most perfect way. The former Bigg Boss contestant even thanked her friend for making her feel like a bride who is all set to get hitched to her love.

Well, this is not it! television beauty shared her Karva Chauth look from the sets of Qayamat Ki Raat. In beautiful red and golden lehenga, Tanna simply slayed in her bridal look. Talking about how it feels when you celebrate Karva Chauth, Tanna wrote that it is a beautiful feeling to laud the reel life Karwa Chauth as she felt like the real one is happening in her life. She even thanked and wished a happy birthday to the outfit designer.

