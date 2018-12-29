Tele actor Karishma Tanna leaves no stone unturned to entertain fans with her hot updates. The Internet sensation has about 2.4 million followers on social media and is among the top followed actors of the industry. Recently the diva's dance video with choreographer Terence Lewis has captured attention on Instagram and is gaining hearts.

Karishma Tanna is counted among the most followed actors of the Television industry. The Internet sensation has about 2.4 million followers on Instagram and leaves no chance of amusing her fans with her hot and sexy photos. Recently, the diva’s dance video with dancer and choreographer Terence Lewis has created a buzz on Instagram. In the video, the diva is looking fabulous in a tiger print pantsuit and has complimented her outfit well with a black bralette.

Meanwhile, Terence is looking smart dressed in a white casual t-shirt and is dancing in a superb manner. Karishma came into recognition after appearing in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She has also participated in Bigg Boss in 2014 where she was seen sharing good chemistry with Upen Patel. As per reports, she was dating him and they both got engaged but soon after they split up. The actor is best known for her stylish attires, fabulous looks and trendy styles. Recently, she also appeared in Ekta Kapoor’s serial Naagin 3 for a short period and is currently portraying the role of Gauri in Qayamat Ki Raat.

