Karishma Tanna, Varun Bangera Blessed With Baby Boy; Share Heartwarming Announcement

Actress Karishma Tanna and her businessman husband Varun Bangera are currently celebrating the arrival a baby boy in their lives. The couple took to Instagram to break the joyous news to their friends and fans, describing this as an ultimate blessing.

They did label the newborn as their greatest blessing and what made this day even more special was the fact the timing as their son has been born on the sacred day Guru Purnima.

How Did Karishma Tanna And Varun Bangera Share The News?

Karishma and Varun decided to take the social media route and upload a cute black-and-white picture of their baby’s feet, with a small tag tied to his ankle. Accompanying this photograph was a text message that read, “It’s a boy! Karishma & Varun. Our greatest blessing.”

In their joint caption, the couple poured out their emotions in a brief note:







“Born on the sacred day of Guru Purnima… Our greatest blessing is here. 29th July 2026. Welcome to our world, little one. Karishma & Varun.”

Within moments, the post created an uproar on social media, with thousands of likes and comments pouring in.

How Did Industry Friends React To The Announcement?

Right after the news was out, messages started pouring in from across the film and television industry in India. Many celebrities, co-stars, and friends wished Karishma and her newborn baby.

Producer Ektaa Kapoor welcomed Karishma to the mothers’ club, writing, “Mummyyyyyyyy join d ganggggg.” Former politician and actress Smriti Irani, who shared screen space with Karishma in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, commented, “Heartiest congratulations! God bless.” Other prominent personalities including Sonu Sood, Khushi Kapoor, Vikrant Massey, Rakul Preet Singh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Neha Dhupia also shared congratulatory messages.

A Look Back At Their Relationship And Maternity Journey

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera met each other for the first time due to their common friends at a New Year’s Eve celebration and dated for over a year before getting married in February 2022. The couple’s wedding took place in Mumbai with just their close friends and relatives in attendance.

It was revealed by the couple that they were expecting in April 2026 with a funny maternity shoot in which they had matching “Mom” and “Dad” hats on. Karishma continued her active life even during her pregnancy and posted several updates about her fitness regime, baby shower, and more.

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