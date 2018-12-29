Television actor Karishma Tanna, who is currently seen in Star Plus's supernatural show Qayamath Ki Raat in which she is playing the lead role has taken social media by storm after a dance video of the diva along with ace choreographer Terence Lewis started doing rounds on social media and has gone viral in no time.

Television actor Karishma Tanna, who is currently seen in Star Plus’s supernatural show Qayamath Ki Raat in which she is playing the lead role has taken social media by storm after a dance video of the diva along with ace choreographer Terence Lewis started doing rounds on social media and has gone viral in no time. The video is from Karishma Tanna’s birthday party in which Karishma and Terence Lewis are seen shaking a leg on a dance number.

The video was shared by one of the fan pages on photo-sharing app Instagram and has been breaking the Internet! Karishma Tanna is a popular television actress who has also featured in a few Bollywood films. She was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju in which she played a supporting role. Karishma Tanna shot to fame after she featured in Ekta Kapoor’s show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi post which she has featured in a number of shows such as Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam, Ek Ladki Anjaani Si, Baal Veer, Jeanie Aur Juju, among many others.

Karishma Tanna is also a former Bigg Boss contestant who participated in the 8th season and emerged as the first runner-up.

