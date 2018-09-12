Television actor Karishma Tanna, who recently won many hearts with her sexy and adorable performance in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju, a biopic on Sanjay Dutt, has grabbed all eyeballs after she posted a sexy photo on her Instagram account on Wednesday in which she is looking like a bombshell.

Television actor Karishma Tanna, who recently won many hearts with her sexy and adorable performance in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju, a biopic on Sanjay Dutt, has grabbed all eyeballs after she posted a sexy photo on her Instagram account on Wednesday in which she is looking like a bombshell. Dressed in a pink check jumpsuit, Karishma Tanna looks stunning as she makes some sexy poses for the camera. The former Bigg Boss runner-up has more than 2 million Instagram followers and is one of the sexiest actresses.

Karishma Tanna sets the Internet on fire with her sexy and sultry photos and her latest photo has taken over the Internet. Karishma Tanna shot to fame after she featured in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi back in 2001 Koi Dil Mein Hai, Kahi To Milenge, Viraasat, among many others and then grabbed all headlines after her stint in controversial reality show Bigg Boss 8 and emerged as the first runner-up in the Salman Khan show.

Karishma made her Bollywood debut in Grand Masti and was recently seen in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju. Karishma has been ruling the television industry for a very long time and has also become a social media sensation!

