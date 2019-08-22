Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karishma Kapoor were seen wearing the same Manish Malhotra designed saree in different colors, check the pictures here

Kareena in peach or Karisma in black: Who carried this Manish Malhotra saree well?

Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen in a dazzling peach saree designed by Manish Malhotra a few days back and everyone was mesmerized by her look. Now her sister Karishma Kapoor is spotted wearing the same Manish Malhotra designed saree but she is enhancing the look with black color.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore that saree at the set of dance-based reality show Dance India Dance and she was grabbing everyone’s attention like always. Karishma Kapoor wore the saree at the opening night of Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 as she walked on the red carpet giving company to her designer friend everyone was loving her look.

Here are the pictures of Kapoor sisters:

Kareena Kapoor carried the peach-colored saree with a very stylish metallic pink blouse and she accessorized it with a metallic golden neckpiece studded with uncut diamonds and stones which was going so well with that dazzle of the saree. Keeping her hair open and free she wore very light makeup to make the look fleckless.

If we consider Karishma Kapoors look she was looking flawless in glittering black saree which she carried with a black-colored blouse and accessorized the look with a black clutch and sequinned studs. Karishma tied-up her hair in a bun and was looking sophisticated and well-going.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karishma Kapoor share a very sweet bond and they are seen together in almost every party and get-togethers. Kapoor sisters never fail to give fashion goals and are always on trend due to their amazing fashion sense.

