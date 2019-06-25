Karisma Kapoor birthday photos: On Karisma Kapoor's birthday sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and family celebrated her birthday in England. These girl gang always had been seen together in many B town parties and appreciating each other work, they definitely set the friends goal.

Karisma Kapoor birthday photos: Actor Karisma Kapoor celebrates her birthday in England with family and friends, on this occasion, Malaika Arora, Amrita Rao and sister Kareena Kapoor visited England to celebrate her birthday on Tuesday.

Before leaving for England Malaika Arora was spotted on the Mumbai airport with her rumoured boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. She later shared pictures of celebrating Lolo’s birthday. However, talking about Karisma Kapoor in 1990s and early 2000s, she was the highest paid actor who bagged many awards including National Film Award. Karisma debuted in Bollywood as a leading lady in Prem Qaidi in 1991 and in 1996 she gave a blockbuster hit Raja Hindustani, which was the turning point of her career.

Karisma had done some marvellous work in Bollywood by giving blockbuster hit like Dil to Pagal Hai, Biwi No 1, Hero No 1, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge and Hum Saath Saath hai in 1999. With these back to back hit movies, Karisma Kapoor bagged awards like best actress critics and best-supporting actress.

We all know that Karisma as a single mother knows how to keep a balance between work and kids, more than a good actor Karisma is a perfect mother and daughter too.

Also Read: Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor photos: Stylish sisters rock the airport look!

In 2002 Karisma was titled as one of Asia’s sexiest women by Eastern Eye magazine. Karisma also made it to Forbes magazine by achieving India’s Top 100 celebrity on the bases of their income and popularity.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App