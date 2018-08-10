Bollywood diva Karisma Kapoor is all set to make a comeback with Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 producer Ekta Kapoor. Well, the gorgeous lady will be a part of a web series. Although, neither the makers nor Karisma has made any official announcement but as per the sources, she has signed a deal with Ekta Kapoor's Alt Balaji.

Yes, you read it right! Karisma Kapoor is all set to make a comeback with a web series of Ekta Kapoor. Known as a versatile actor, she has worked in blockbusters like Raja Babu, Prem Qaidi, Raja Hindustani, Hum Saath Saath Hai and Dil To Pagal Hai. Well, fans are definitely excited to watch the gorgeous lady known for her fashion style. Kapoor in an interview earlier was noted saying that she is happy being a mother. Although, Bollywood diva is not closed to the idea of acting again but unless there’s something that really touches her heart, she won’t take anything up. However, it seems like the 44-year-old actress has changed her mind regarding her comeback on screens. As per sources, the actress has signed a deal with Ekta Kapoor’s Alt Balaji.

The actress was last seen in Vikram Bhatt directorial Dangerous Ishhq that was released on May 11, 2012. Karisma Kapoor was seen essaying the role of supermodel Sanjana in the supernatural thriller movie that was bankrolled by Reliance Entertainment, ASA Productions and Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.

She was also seen in Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar and Karan Johar’s directorial Bombay Talkies that was released in 2013. Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge star made a special appearance in Ashi Dua’s anthology film. Apart from Kapoor, Bollywood stars like Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Juhi Chawla, Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Sridevi, Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Imran Khan also made a special appearance in the movie.

She will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero that will hit the theatres on December 21, this year. Anand L Rai’s directorial science fiction romantic drama film will star Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Abhay Deol, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Javed Jaffrey.

