Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently joined by her sister Karisma Kapoor and her kids on her London vacations with Saif and Taimur. It seems that the entire family wants to spend some quality time together and has also shared some pictures on social media. Take a look at the pictures:

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is best known for her versatile roles in her films, is currently on a break from her work schedule and is enjoying herself to the fullest with son Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan. Just a few days back, the entire family was in Tuscany and shared some lovely pictures from their vacations. Now, the family has headed to London for the rest of their vacation. Videos of Kareena Kapoor with Saif and Taimur roaming on the streets of London was captured by a fan and also became viral on the Internet.

As per the recent reports, Kareena Kapoor’s sister Karisma Kapoor has also joined with her two children– Samaira Kapoor and Raj Kapoor. Recently, Karisma shared a picture with Kareena Kapoor, Taimur and her children on Instagram and it seems that the entire family is spending some quality time.

Kareena Kapoor is among the most talented actors who leaves no chance of impressing her fans off screens as well as on screen. The actor has a great fan base and regularly updates them with her hot and sexy upgrades.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will soon commence with the shoot of her upcoming film Angrezi Medium with Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan and Radhika Apte in London. In the film, Kareena Kapoor will play the role of a female cop for the first time in her career. After completing her shoot, she will appear in the dance reality show Dance India Dance as a judge with Bosco Martis and singer Raftaar.

After completing all the schedule, the hardworking actor will then appear in Karan Johar’s film Takht. The period drama film will go on floors from December this year.

